2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $59,900

Cute 2 bedroom property with a huge backyard. The living room is finished with beautiful wood floors and opens into the spacious kitchen. The Kitchen provides plenty of storage with many cabinets plus gives access to the basement and backyard. Down the hallway, you will find 2 LARGE bedrooms and an updated full bathroom. The over-sized lot and back yard provides plenty of room for many activities and creates great privacy.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Take care of workers

  • Updated

I worked 36 years as a machinist on the factory floor for John Deere. I am now a Deere/UAW retiree. If I were to bleed, I’d bleed John Deere green; actually John Deere industrial yellow. I am hesitant about saying anything, but I feel that I must.

