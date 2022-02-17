 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $59,500

2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $59,500

You won't want to miss this! Would make a great home or investment opportunity for cash flow! This freshly remodeled house has 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms, a screened in porch, a brand new kitchen, a 1 car detached garage, & a HUGE fenced in yard. It also has a full basement, brand new furnace and A/C installed in 2021, with the roof & water heater in great shape, it also has vinyl siding and windows. Property is agent owned, schedule your appointments today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News