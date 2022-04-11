 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $52,000

This home is well maintained and move in ready! all major updates done including updated furnace, central A/C, roof and windows. All one level with large bedrooms, formal dining room and hardwood floors in main living space. There are 2 enclosed porches for extra space for relaxing. The basement has great potential to be usable space also. Landscaped yard for great curb appeal and a one car garage are also great features of this home.

