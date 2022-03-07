2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $49,900

INVESTORS LOOKOUT>>>>As Per Seller: New Roof, All New Windows except a couple, New Furnace, New Hot Water Heater & New Electrical Panel, Breakers and Wiring. Houses is gutted on the inside. Seller is Leaving All New Supplies to the New Buyer.... Insulation, Vanity, Ceramic Tile, Luxury Vinyl Flooring and so much more. Investor or Buyer to complete the house themselves. Must look at this one. This is Being Sold AS-IS Where -Is No Warranties Implied.