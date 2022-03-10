Rock Island, IL Investment opportunity now available. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is currently leased for $875 per month with the tenants paying all utilities (current tenant is on a month to month lease). This property can also be purchased as part of a package with other listings at a reduced price. This property is being sold as-is, where-is with no warranties written or implied. Buyer and buyers agent to verify all aspects of the Home. Please allow 48 hours notice for all showings.
2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $46,900
