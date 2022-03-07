 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $44,900

Great price on this two bedroom, 1 bath, Rock Island Investment property. Tenants currently pay $700 per month and pay all utilities. This property can also be purchased as part of a package with other listings at a reduced price. This property is being sold as-is, where-is with no warranties written or implied. Home is currently tenant occupied and requires 48 hours notice for all showings. Buyer and Buyers agents to verify all aspects of the home.

