2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $39,900

Enjoy the park views from the large 3 seasons porch in this two bedroom bungalow located across from Douglas Park in Rock Island. Inside you will find a spacious living room, informal dining, kitchen and two bedrooms. Recent updates include new interior paint and the hardwood restoration. Buyer and Buyer's Agent to verify all aspects of the Home. This property is being sold as-is where is with no warranties written or implied.

