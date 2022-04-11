 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $37,000

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $37,000

Cozy two bedroom Rock Island bungalow with a 2 car garage. Kitchen and floors were recently updated. This property is available for a quick close! Cheaper than rent! This property is being sold as-is, where-is with no warranties written or implied. Buyer and buyers agent to verify all aspects of the home.

