2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $219,900

This beautiful ranch home located on a dead end street is move in ready. The entry way features a closet and an exposed brick wall that leads to the sunken living room. The eat-in kitchen has been updated with cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The informal dining room has a sliding glass door to the deck with access to the backyard and patio. Both bedrooms are on the main level with an updated bathroom with dual sink vanity. The finished walk out basement includes a 2nd kitchen with laundry area, rec room with closet which could be used as a 3rd bedroom and a full bathroom that has been remodeled. Two car attached garage. All appliances stay!

