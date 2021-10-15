 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $2,400,000

2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $2,400,000

2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $2,400,000

2 bedroom brick ranch with new roof and attached 2 car garage to be sold as a package with mls#'s QC4227358, QC4227359, QC4227361 all on seperate parcels could be sold indivually if someone wanted to. No sign on propery. Tenants rights need notice to show. Buyer and buyers agent to verify all measurements.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News