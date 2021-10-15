2 bedroom brick ranch with new roof and attached 2 car garage to be sold as a package with mls#'s QC4227358, QC4227359, QC4227361 all on seperate parcels could be sold indivually if someone wanted to. No sign on propery. Tenants rights need notice to show. Buyer and buyers agent to verify all measurements.
2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $2,400,000
