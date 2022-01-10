Check out the large master bedroom in this 2 to 3 Bedroom Ranch located in Milan ( with a Rock Island address) New Flooring throughout the Main level. Very well maintained. Electrical Panel and some wiring updated, in 2007. Insulation had been added to the attic, oversized 2.5 car garage. Seller to Provide 1 yr HMS Home Warranty
2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $138,500
