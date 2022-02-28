2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $115,000

What a find! Come see this cutie nestled up on a great corner lot. This home has so much potential for additional space if you need it. Just check out the walk up attic or the opportunity in the basement to finish just the way you want. The current owners only fenced a small area for a private patio but the yard is much larger. The one car garage offers additional storage in the loft above. Don't miss your chance to have the sweetest one.