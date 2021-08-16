2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $110,000

WELCOME HOME.....to this cute and cozy ranch. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home has hardwood floors throughout. There is mirrored privacy film on all main level windows except the living room picture window. Both the main level bathroom and kitchen have been tastefully updated. Entertain family and friends in the rec room that features a kitchen/bar area and a chimney ready for a wood burning stove. Benefit from the extra safety feature of the video/audio security DVR system with night vision. New front door is equipped with electronic door lock and deadbolt. Energy efficient furnace is under warranty until 2022. Exterior walls have additional insulation. Outside amenities include a front porch, patio, burn pit, fully fenced level backyard and one car garage. In 2018 new roof on house and garage. All appliances stay.