 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $109,900

2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $109,900

2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $109,900

WONDERFUL, WELL LOVED and move in ready! Take a look at the BRAND-NEW DRIVEWAY, WALL AND NEW GARAGE FLOOR ($31,900 upgrade). The home features NEW ROOF AND SIDING 2019, NEW WATER LINES 2021, updated kitchen, replacement windows, and updated flooring throughout the home. Enjoy the FINISHED BASEMENT with built-in bar and large rec room or lounge on the deck overlooking the fenced back yard – all great for entertaining! This home is a real charmer! All appliances stay!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Train wreck at Alleman
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Train wreck at Alleman

The protest of Sharon Weiss, of the Catholic Diocese of Peoria, that "we have not left the room" reminded me of a Warren Harding quote: "I have no trouble with my enemies...but my damn friends...they're the ones that keep me walking the floor nights."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News