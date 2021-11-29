WONDERFUL, WELL LOVED and move in ready! Take a look at the BRAND-NEW DRIVEWAY, WALL AND NEW GARAGE FLOOR ($31,900 upgrade). The home features NEW ROOF AND SIDING 2019, NEW WATER LINES 2021, updated kitchen, replacement windows, and updated flooring throughout the home. Enjoy the FINISHED BASEMENT with built-in bar and large rec room or lounge on the deck overlooking the fenced back yard – all great for entertaining! This home is a real charmer! All appliances stay!
2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $109,900
