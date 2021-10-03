 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $109,000

Adorable two bedroom house! Very nicely updated, move-in condition! Updates include, vinyl windows, Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances (2021), all new interior paint with a refreshing color scheme (2020), ceramic tile bath, water heater (2021), and roof (~5 years old). This home has a unique open living room kitchen space that’s great for entertaining, basement has been drain-tiled, rec room newly painted. There’s an outdoor covered patio and a 9x11 sunroom all situated on a spacious corner lot. A pleasure to see!

