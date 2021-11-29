 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $106,000

Charming, two-story, Broadway home in very nice condition. A fresh modern paint scheme throughout, nice sized kitchen, breakfast bar, and formal dining room, main-level family room has a gas fireplace and pocket doors. The upstairs features a master and second bedroom, a really nice bathroom with double vanity, the comforts of a clawfoot tub, and a bonus room. You feel the love when you walk through the front door.

