 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $105,000

2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $105,000

2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $105,000

Here it is. A sharp , 1 1/2 story home. Refreshed and ready for you. The mechanicals are covered by a home warranty. The dining room has been used as a bedroom from time to time. A solid home that is well maintained. Exposed hardwood floors. Large living room, dining combo. The unfinished basement can be used for a rec room or potential bedroom. Big fenced yard with an extra parking slab in the rear with a nice 2 car garage. All measurements are approximate. Seller will evaluate all offers.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Column: A solution for Alleman
Columnists

Column: A solution for Alleman

  • Updated

On June 30, Barb Ickes' article about Alleman High School appeared on the Dispatch-Argus' front page. The article included criticism of the Ca…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News