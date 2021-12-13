Built in 2005, this property features a front and back porch, vaulted ceilings with an upstairs loft, skylights and an open concept living room/eat in kitchen. Master bedroom is conveniently located on main floor with a full bath. Basement is finished with two non conforming bedrooms, a bathroom and extra space for storage. Yard is fully fenced with a detached two car garage. All appliances stay. Per seller Newer Water heater, Furnace-A/C
2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $105,000
