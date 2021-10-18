 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Rapids City - $169,900

Buy 2 homes for $290k...connected by a tunnel! Or purchase separately. These two homes are situated on a beautiful, 1.6 acres lot in the heart of Rapids City, IL. Wintertime views of Mississippi River through the trees. The upper home is an A-Frame with 2 bedrooms, full bath, living room, office space and laundry on main level and a kitchen with breakfast bar, great room, half bath and 14' x 12' deck on the upper level. There's a 31' foot tunnel that connects the main level of A Frame to the attached lower garage of the lower, ranch home. The lower home is a 1 bedroom ranch with a kitchen with granite countertops, full bath + laundry, informal dining space, living room, bedroom, maintenance free deck, hardwood floors and fenced yard! There is a detached oversized 2 car garage for A Frame home. Perfect for work at home scenario (office from lower ranch), home with an in-law or parent suite, or live in upper home and rent the lower ranch! There are endless ideas here!

