2 Bedroom Home in Rapids City - $110,000

You won't want to miss out on this one! This home has been completely taken down to the studs and remodeled. Everything besides siding, is less than 4 yrs old. Roof on garage is roughly 5 years old, but new on house. Also newer windows, A/C, Furnace, Water Service, Sewer Line, Hardwood Floors, Walls, Paint, Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Appliances, etc. Detached 2-car garage and nice deck and backyard.

