Stress-free low maintenance living in this ranch-style condo with an ideal open floor plan, plenty of updates, and MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY. Conveniently located near Love Park for outdoor activities. The spacious master suite opens to the enlarged (2015) private deck with composite decking. The large kitchen boasts beautiful hickory wood floors (2014), a lovely tile backsplash (2014), and a newer walk-in pantry (2015). The pantry could also be your own personal Coffee/Snack Bar!! Walk Out lower level is finished with a large rec room, room for future bedroom expansion, and an additional full bathroom. The walkout opens to a covered concrete patio (2015). Other updates include a new roof (2020), water softener (2019), bathroom updated with vanity, quartz tops, toilet, light, mirror, and hardware (2017), and a new grinder pump for the lift station (2015). Pride of ownership throughout!!
2 Bedroom Home in Orion - $219,900
