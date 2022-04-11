 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Orion - $154,900

Small town living close to the Quad Cities. 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Ranch in Orion School District. Main Level Laundry. The utility/laundry room has an additional shower. This home is ready for you to move in and add your own personal touches! New Furnace installed in 2022. Community Water System paid quarterly. Septic pumped March 2022. 220V In Garage.

