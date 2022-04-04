2 Bedroom Home in New Windsor - $124,900

Beautiful ranch-style home in a quiet rural town. This fabulous home has been well maintained and features updated windows, updated sump pump, updated city sewer line, and a whole house generator! Main level features an adorable kitchen with eat-in bar attached to the dining room. The kitchen/dining area has many charming features such as built-in cabinets & shelves, rounded countertops, and light fixtures. Your spacious living room has almost a full wall of windows letting natural light flow in and allowing you to watch the birds outside. Main level also features 2 large bedrooms, full bathroom & laundry/washroom. You will absolutely love the 4-season porch that attaches the 2-car garage to the house. This is the perfect sitting area to chat and sip your coffee. The full basement features a large family room, storage room and additional full bathroom. The large backyard features a patio and 20 x 24, insulated 240 volt/60-amp shed makes a great workshop, or second garage!