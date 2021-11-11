Very nice, clean, well maintained 2 bedroom home with 1 bath and main floor laundry room. So many new updates in this home including, furnace, AC, windows, roof, siding, gutters, flooring, trim, light fixtures and more. This home has many little extra pantries and closets for storage throughout the home. The driveway will allow the new plenty of guest parking. The two very large patios are perfect for a barbeque. The garage has extra tall ceilings. Very clean basement with storage opportunities galore. No flood plain per seller. Same owner for many years. Agent is related to the seller. Adjacent lot may be purchased separately.
2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $99,900
