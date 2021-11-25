 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $97,900

Adorable home in the heart of Moline close to shopping, restaurants and local community events. This lovely home offers 2 bedrooms with a 3rd non-conforming bedroom in the basement. The privately fenced back yard with a nice two car garage help make this a hidden gem. New furnace with one year warranty 11/21, newly garage roof in 11/21.

