2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $95,499

Only thing missing is a new owner! Upon entry this home boasts a serene 3 seasons room which leads to spacious living room with original hardwood floors that stretch into neighboring bedroom. Main bedroom has great size with carpet flooring. Updated main level bathroom with tiled flooring. Kitchen has matching tile as bathroom which includes updates and newer appliances. Basement level has rec room, bathroom, and laundry area. Enjoy large fenced in backyard with newly built back deck. Over spaced detached 1 car garage with electrical ran throughout. Home also has interior/exterior security system. Per seller roof, windows, central air, water heater, furnace, plumbing, electrical, kitchen tile, & basement bathroom updated 2014. Garage opener 2015. Basement sump pump installed 2020. Light fixtures installed 2021. Deck built 2021

