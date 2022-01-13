2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $89,900

Come make this your new cute little home, or keep it as a rental with great cash flow! This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is currently leased for $875 per month with the tenants paying all utilities. The lease is up in July. There is a lot to love about this home such as the updated kitchen, paint, and newer carpet. You'll also appreciate the 2 car garage so you don't have to scrape snow and ice off your car. The basement is partially finished, which would make for a great rec room. The washer and dryer are in the basement with gas dryer hook-up. There is plenty of storage in the basement. There is a nice little white picket fence in the backyard and a patio for relaxing and enjoying a little peace and quiet.