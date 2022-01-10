 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $89,900

2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $89,900

2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $89,900

Life doesn't need to be complicated in this great 2 bdrm home that sits on a small lot, with nearly no mowing. Charming home with original woodwork, hardwood dining room floor, updated kitchen w/all appliances staying. No garage, but there is end of alley parking which is just a few steps in with your groceries and two sheds for storage, playhouse or a she-shed, perhaps. Basement space could be used for a ping pong table or bar area. Minutes from downtown Moline for Thursday night concerts at Bass Street Landing and Friday nights at the Mercado on 5th or sit home on your deck hidden behind a natural canopy of lush trees. Add a string of Edison lights to both sides of the house and you have your own little cafe on the hill, adorable!!

