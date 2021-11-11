2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $85,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The superintendent of schools for the Catholic Diocese of Peoria is responding to "urgent" calls for response and action, regarding concerns about Alleman High School in Rock Island.
- Updated
Another lawsuit related to the fatal boating crash in LeClaire last summer portrays the operators of both vessels as "inexperienced" and "intoxicated," except for the minor involved.
- Updated
I worked 36 years as a machinist on the factory floor for John Deere. I am now a Deere/UAW retiree. If I were to bleed, I’d bleed John Deere green; actually John Deere industrial yellow. I am hesitant about saying anything, but I feel that I must.
- Updated
Former WQAD Meteorologist Eric Sorensen has announced his candidacy for Illinois' 17th Congressional District.
- Updated
Jen Hartmann, a spokesperson for Deere, said Wednesday that the company was proud of its six-year contract offer, which would have boosted pay and benefits for about 10,000 UAW workers.
- Updated
The city of Moline paid $421,000 to scammers nearly a year ago, yet city leaders kept the information quiet, leaving taxpayers in the dark.
- Updated
Emergency responders pulled a vehicle from the Mississippi River at Sunset Park in Rock Island on Sunday.
- Updated
An arrest has been made in the fatal hit-and-run crash Saturday in Moline.
A political novice, first-time candidate and Bettendorf business owner has announced his intent to run as a Republican in 2022 for the U.S. House in Iowa's new 1st Congressional District.
- Updated
Early Sunday morning, police officers responded to a report of a person with a gun shot wound.