Moline, IL Investment opportunity now available. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is currently leased for $800 per month with the tenants paying all utilities. This property can also be purchased as part of a package with other Dj Props LLC, listings at a reduced price. Buyer and buyers agent to verify all aspects of the Home. Please allow 72 hours notice for all showings.
2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $83,900
