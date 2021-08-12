Clean 2 bedroom, 1 bath all on 1 level with TONS of updates! Updates include new central air, heating, plumbing, electrical, water heater, flooring, lighting. A closet was added to the second bedroom, the bathroom and kitchen have been completely updated. Large formal dining room for family gatherings and enclosed porch on the front of the house to enjoy sitting and relaxing. Bright kitchen with lots of natural light. Beautiful natural woodwork and arched doorways throughout. Long driveway for parking and large, shaded front yard with privacy fence.
2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $79,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Bettendorf restaurant owner allegedly set off the security alarms in his own restaurant on purpose.
- Updated
At least one person was killed early Sunday in a vehicle crash near Hasselroth Park in Rock Island.
- Updated
The woman who died early Sunday in a crash in Rock Island has been identified by the Rock Island County coroner.
- Updated
Rock Island County board member and Moline Township Supervisor Don Johnston died Saturday. He was 73.
A union president who got his start in Rock Island was sentenced to almost two years in prison for embezzlement
- Updated
Dennis Williams, a graduate of Rock Island High School, was sentenced Tuesday to 21 months in prison.
- Updated
A Virginia man was arrested in connection with a robbery Thursday in Moline.
- Updated
The festival is the largest gathering of its kind in Chicago since before the pandemic.
- Updated
A TikTok time traveler has arrived to help humanity with news of mirrored Earth and fish-humans
- Updated
An Erie man who was wanted on seven counts of sexual assault of a minor was arrested Friday, and released on bond Monday.
- Updated
When Danny Tutskey was at Rock Island High School in the late 1990s, he was one of the top sprinters in the state of Illinois.