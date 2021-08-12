 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $79,900

2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $79,900

2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $79,900

Clean 2 bedroom, 1 bath all on 1 level with TONS of updates! Updates include new central air, heating, plumbing, electrical, water heater, flooring, lighting. A closet was added to the second bedroom, the bathroom and kitchen have been completely updated. Large formal dining room for family gatherings and enclosed porch on the front of the house to enjoy sitting and relaxing. Bright kitchen with lots of natural light. Beautiful natural woodwork and arched doorways throughout. Long driveway for parking and large, shaded front yard with privacy fence.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News