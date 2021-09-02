Moline, IL Investment opportunity now available. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is currently leased for $800 per month with the tenants paying all utilities. This property can also be purchased as part of a package with other Dj Props LLC, listings at a reduced price. Buyer and buyers agent to verify all aspects of the Home. Please allow 72 hours notice for all showings.
2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $74,800
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
With the right strategy, you can maximize your benefits.
'He was my best friend': Father recalls life of John Mote IV, Rock Island County's youngest victim of COVID-19
- Updated
John Mote IV and his father loved to go bowling and play video games. John Mote III considered his son to be his best friend. Their relationship ended Aug. 18 when John Mote IV died suddenly of COVID-19 complications.
Inside the scam that has politicians calling for resignations and investigations.
- Updated
Nathan Gomez Soliz is being remembered as a talented musician and composer and the best kind of friend. Gomez Soliz, 32, died of COVID-19 at UnityPoint Trinity-Rock Island on Saturday.
The report of two COVID-19 deaths in Rock Island — including a man in his 30s — came Monday, the same day residents on the Illinois side of the Quad-Cities resumed masking indoors.
- Updated
The Davenport Community School District board voted Monday night to terminate a teacher's contract.
- Updated
The week in COVID-19 shows the Delta variant has the Quad-Cities teetering on the kind of full-blown surge residents saw in October, November and December of 2020. Local health officials in Rock Island County and Scott County reported more than 700 new infections throughout the metro area.
A global pandemic upended business and public plans in the last year, but that hasn't stopped businesses and retail stores from opening or expanding in the Quad-Cities. Here are 10 of them:
- Updated
There are no ICU beds available at Genesis Health System's hospitals in Silvis and Davenport . And it isn't easy finding ICU beds in many places across the country.
- Updated
The Rock Island County Health Department reported two deaths Friday from COVID-19, as well as a large spike in new cases.