 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $74,000

2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $74,000

2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $74,000

Cute 2 bedroom 1.5 story home. this home features great hardwood floors in living room and dining room. full bath on the main floor. second bedroom is a walkthrough. home has half bath upstairs. Kitchen has good counter space and plenty of storage. Fenced yard with plenty of guest parking. basement has a family room with half bath and shower.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News