2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $66,900
-
- Updated
Handy location! Two bedroom, one bath home just off I-74! Fenced back yard. Selling "AS IS", needs TLC.
Related to this story
Most Popular
Alleman Catholic High School alumni express worry as enrollment declines and questions go unanswered
Some alumni of Alleman High School in Rock Island have withheld donations amid a lack of response from leadership about concerns of falling enrollment.
- Updated
BRISTOL, Wis. (AP) — Kenosha County sheriff's deputies have shot and wounded a man they say was driving a stolen vehicle connected to a Chicag…
- Updated
A North Scott Community School District school board candidate says a slip-up in a campaign speech has cost him his job. But Nick Hansel says the controversy has proven to be a learning experience.
A Rock Island police officer involved in the shooting deaths of two people in the last two years has been chosen by his peers as the 2021 Officer of the Year.
Updated: Deere wins injunction against Davenport picketers. Deere official says it was needed to "provide safe entry and exit" to Davenport Works facility
- Updated
Striking Deere workers are being limited by a court order on the ways in which they can conduct themselves on the picket lines at Davenport Works.
- Updated
Darien Ramsdale, the 23-year-old man who was paralyzed after being hit by a stray bullet in the District of Rock Island on the morning of Aug. 29, 2020, died Saturday at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal said.
- Updated
Atomic Coffee Bar owner Peter Schillaci said they plan to apply for a special use for the lot again next year.
- Updated
Sheriff's officials said Halyna Hutchins, director of photography for the movie "Rust," and director Joel Souza were shot. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Baldwin was seen Thursday outside the sheriff's office in tears, but attempts to get comment from him were unsuccessful.
Follow our reporters live as they tweet from prep football games around the Q-C area.
- Updated
Family and friends of Jelani Day gathered in Danville for a graveside service, but his mother said the fight to find out what happened to her son is not over.