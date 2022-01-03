 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $65,000

Hey now! Stop the car... because this little bungalow is CUTE! Move right on into this updated home! Open concept living/kitchen area is great because you can cook, dine, and chill with family and friends without ever leaving the room! Walkout basement has a bonus room waiting to be finished. Newer windows, privacy fenced yard with deck and home is on it's own private well. This is the perfect starter or for someone wanting to live a simple life near the river. Home is sold in "as is" condition with exception of having septic pumped at buyer's request. Laundry machines and appliances stay but are "as is" where is.

