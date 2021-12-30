 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $64,900

Cute 2 bedroom bungalow located in Rock Island, oversized one car garage on nearly a quarter of an acre, currently renting for $810 per month. Please allow 48 hours notice to show (tenant occupied). This property can also be purchased as part of a package with other Dj Props LLC, listings at a reduced price. This property is being sold as-is, where-is with no warranties written or implied. Buyer and Buyers Agent to verify all aspects of the home.

