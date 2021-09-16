 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $63,000

2 story, 2 bed, 1 bath condo with full, unfinished basement, ready to be made yours! Carport located just steps from your back door. Appliances stay and include refrigerator, range/oven/hood and washer and dryer. Front door opens to green space that includes a scenic water fountain and a fire pit for outdoor enjoyment. Association fee includes water, trash and common area lawn care and snow removal.

