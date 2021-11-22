 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $61,000

2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $61,000

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $61,000

Moline, IL Investment opportunity now available. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is currently leased for $800 per month with the tenants paying all utilities. This property can also be purchased as part of a package with other Dj Props LLC, listings at a reduced price. Buyer and buyers agent to verify all aspects of the Home. Please allow 72 hours notice for all showings.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Orion school building plans leave 1 teacher unhappy
Education

Orion school building plans leave 1 teacher unhappy

  • Updated

WHAT WE KNOW: The Orion School District has been working on a building project that would add an early-learning center and STEM classrooms at the grade school, new HVAC units at the middle school and new entries at both the grade school and high school, among other projects.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News