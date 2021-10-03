Adorable 2 bed, 1 bath home with easy access to food, shopping, entertainment, and the interstate! Perfect home for someone starting out or looking to downsize. Both bedrooms feature hardwood floors and vinyl windows. The basement has potential to be used as storage or additional living space. The flat fenced in yard provides privacy and a great place to enjoy the outside. The backyard also has a nice sized shed that already has power ran to it! This home is priced to sell! don't delay, schedule your showing today!
2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $57,700
-
- Updated
- Updated
It was an ending no one wanted to see at the conclusion of Moline’s 4-1 Western Big 6 Conference boys soccer win at United Township on Tuesday evening.
The new I-74 bridge in the Quad-Cities will have a glass-bottomed scenic overlook. Here's what it looks like now.
The scenic overlook on the Illinois-bound I-74 bridge is built on the west side for a reason — the sunsets.
- Updated
A former Eldridge Police officer has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl while on-duty.
One man is dead after a shooting Wednesday in East Moline.
- Updated
A Whiteside County sheriff's deputy who was shot Monday morning while searching for two suspects was "inadvertently" shot by an Illinois State…
Thursday briefing: Homicide in East Moline, investigation finds building inspector had unprofessional interactions with resident, and Eldridge boy killed in Indiana honored
Partly sunny skies will prevail over the Quad-City region with a chance of showers returning to the forecast for the weekend.
- Updated
The trio broke into the learning center and were seen on video by Arconic security
A small business owner has scored a piece of property from the city of Rock Island for $1.
Trial date scheduled for Muscatine woman who allegedly taped herself molesting a child and sold the video
- Updated
MUSCATINE — A Muscatine woman accused of sexually molesting an 8-year-old child on tape and selling the video has pleaded not guilty and demanded her right to a speedy trial. Her trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 18.
The city of Moline has purchased a house adjacent to the public library, 3210 41st St., for the purpose of developing the land into green space library patrons will be able to use in the future.