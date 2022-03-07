2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $55,900

Moline investment opportunity now available! This 2 bedroom home is currently renting for $725 per month on a month to month lease, with the tenant paying all utilities. Great location with quick access to I-74 and Ave. of the Cities. This property can also be purchased as part of a package with other listings at a reduced price. This property is being sold as-is, where-is with no warranties written or implied. Buyer and Buyers Agent to verify all aspects of the home. please allow 48 hours notice to show please.