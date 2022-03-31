Cheaper than Rent! This home offers 2 bedrooms, an Office and 1 Full and 2 Half Baths! The kitchen and Full Bath are updated. Fenced Back Yard offers privacy and access to garage and parking area off the alley.
2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $49,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Read this before you commit to a working retirement.
A teacher and paraeducator were in the classroom at the time of the fight, which was broken up and lasted only seconds before it was stopped, according to the school district.
A director at the youth center at the Rock Island Arsenal is being charged with three felony counts of criminal sexual assault of a person under the age of 18, according to court records out of Henry County.
A Davenport attorney’s law license has been suspended in Iowa and Illinois after court officials determined she had forged a client’s signature on arraignment papers and then misrepresented what she had done.
Will Smith says he was "out of line" and "wrong." Meanwhile, the academy is looking at other possible consequences.
'90s metal band Korn is in town for a concert at Moline’s TaxSlayer Center with bands Chevelle and Code Orange and stopped at nearby Abernathy's. Davenport police, though, would not say whether the damaged bus was associated with the band or concert tour.
Davenport police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly sexually abusing two children under the age of 12.
Alijah T. Quilty, 26, of Davenport, faces two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol.
Smith, star of “King Richard," won his first Oscar. 'CODA' won best picture. See Smith's confrontation, review all the winners, and enjoy a look at red carpet arrivals.
IOWA CITY – When Iowa last tested a defensive lineman’s abilities to play center, things worked out.