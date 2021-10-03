2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $30,000
This home needs TLC but has a lot of potential with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, and a detached garage.
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
It was an ending no one wanted to see at the conclusion of Moline’s 4-1 Western Big 6 Conference boys soccer win at United Township on Tuesday evening.
The new I-74 bridge in the Quad-Cities will have a glass-bottomed scenic overlook. Here's what it looks like now.
The scenic overlook on the Illinois-bound I-74 bridge is built on the west side for a reason — the sunsets.
- Updated
A former Eldridge Police officer has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl while on-duty.
One man is dead after a shooting Wednesday in East Moline.
- Updated
A Whiteside County sheriff's deputy who was shot Monday morning while searching for two suspects was "inadvertently" shot by an Illinois State…
Thursday briefing: Homicide in East Moline, investigation finds building inspector had unprofessional interactions with resident, and Eldridge boy killed in Indiana honored
Partly sunny skies will prevail over the Quad-City region with a chance of showers returning to the forecast for the weekend.
- Updated
The trio broke into the learning center and were seen on video by Arconic security
A small business owner has scored a piece of property from the city of Rock Island for $1.
Trial date scheduled for Muscatine woman who allegedly taped herself molesting a child and sold the video
- Updated
MUSCATINE — A Muscatine woman accused of sexually molesting an 8-year-old child on tape and selling the video has pleaded not guilty and demanded her right to a speedy trial. Her trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 18.
The city of Moline has purchased a house adjacent to the public library, 3210 41st St., for the purpose of developing the land into green space library patrons will be able to use in the future.