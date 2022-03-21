 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $20,000

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $20,000

This 2 bedroom home, 2 car oversized garage is a real fixer-upper with great investment value. Home has LOTS of potential but needs a lot of TLC. This home is a short sale home being sold AS IS, WHERE IS. All measurements to be verified by buyer and buyer's agent. Seller will be reviewing all offers tonight (3/18) at 5pm. Please submit your highest and best.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News