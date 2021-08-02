2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $145,000

Country living in town!! 3/4 Acre with cedar privacy fence, garden, shed, new landscaping, fire pit, 300 sq ft deck entertainment space with bar and a beautifully lit brick wrap around driveway. Tons of updates including a must see updated kitchen with beamed vaulted ceiling, granite counter tops, farm sink, pantry, new flooring, cupboards, stainless steel appliances, island, backsplash. HUGE living room and dining room with redone original hardwood floors. New half bath on the main level. New paint, base boards, trim, doors, light fixtures, ceiling fans throughout the house. The upstairs has a very large and completely updated bathroom with walk in closet with built-ins. Both upstairs bedrooms have been recently updated from plaster walls to drywall. Laundry with both washer and dryer included are on the upper level!! Two window units that are a couple years old will be left with the house!