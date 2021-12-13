 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $139,900

Beautiful updated ranch in the heart of Moline. This two bedroom has been meticulously cared for with larger lot on dead end street. Updates including newer roof, AC 2020 and beautiful kitchen cabinets just to name a few. There is an option for a 3rd bedroom if rec room is converted. All single level living with attached garage & carport. Home has been radon mitigated, no records available. Call today for a private showing.

