Beautiful woodwork throughout Home. Newer Replacement Windows, newer Roof on home. Huge walk-up attic with great potential for a 3rd Bedroom. 2 Car garage and darling 3 Season Front Porch. Delightful Karstens Park area. Home is to be sold in AS IS CONDITION
2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $130,000
