2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $129,900

River front home! Great Views of the Rock! Huge lot. This home has a ton of potential! Huge 5 car garage. Home has another garage that needs a roof. Dog Run. Enjoy the River on the screened in porch. Appliance's stay but are not warranted. Home is being sold as is. Buyer and Buyer’s Agent to verify all Square Footage, Figures, School Zones, Taxes, Exemptions, and Zoning.

