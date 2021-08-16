2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $127,900

cute doll house for sale in Moline, IL, Karsten's park area, 2 bedroom 1 bath 3 car Craftsman style ranch home. Very well kept and updated, arched walk ways, crown moldings, wood built-ins with lead glass and brick fireplace; gorgeous hardwood floors recently installed living/dining room and bedrooms, newer windows and HVAC!!! The front porch is perfect for a porch swing. Garage is great for extra work area, storage, has three stalls. Very manageable yard, perfect starter home or an easy downsize!! Plenty of attic and basement storage or convert both to livable space in the future.