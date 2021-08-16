 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $127,900

2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $127,900

2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $127,900

cute doll house for sale in Moline, IL, Karsten's park area, 2 bedroom 1 bath 3 car Craftsman style ranch home. Very well kept and updated, arched walk ways, crown moldings, wood built-ins with lead glass and brick fireplace; gorgeous hardwood floors recently installed living/dining room and bedrooms, newer windows and HVAC!!! The front porch is perfect for a porch swing. Garage is great for extra work area, storage, has three stalls. Very manageable yard, perfect starter home or an easy downsize!! Plenty of attic and basement storage or convert both to livable space in the future.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News