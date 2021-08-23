 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $125,000

Must see this 2bed/2bath home in Moline close to parks, schools and shopping! The original hardwood flooring is throughout the living room with fireplace and formal dining room with built in shelving. There is a four seasons rooms surrounded by windows currently being used as an office space. There is a family room in the back of the home that has storage closets, access to the half bath and sliding glass doors to patio. The kitchen has been updated with cabinets and countertops. Both bedrooms are on the upper level with built in shelving and 2 closets in each room plus a full bathroom. The unfinished basement has plenty of room for storage. Detached 2 car garage with extra parking. Per seller; Front Stoop '20, HVAC '12, 200 amp electrical panel '10, Roof '08 w/ Gutter Guards

