The pride of ownership shows all over this fantastic 1-1/2 story charmer! As you walk up to the front door you can not help but feel at home. The living room, foyer and dining room feature engineered hardwood floors and original wood trim that all flow together though the custom arched walkways. The large eat in kitchen was updated in 2019 with new cabinets, backsplash, and appliances. The large bathroom was redone in 2020. Upstairs you find the relaxing office/den space along with both bedrooms. All still have the well cared for original hardwood floors. now to the fun part! venture back outside to your own private oasis! this includes patio, walkways, privacy fencing, fire pit, and awesome landscaping! All this along with a oversized 2 car garage with alley access can be yours! Don't delay, schedule your showing today!
2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $120,000
Charter bus driver fired after refusing to let Rock Island High School soccer players on bus with Mexican flag
The commercial bus company, Tri-State Travel, will donate a bus for the team's next away game and throw the team a pizza party.
New restaurants are on the rise in the Quad-Cities. Check out a few that have opened or are in the works:
The trial for a retired Moline police captain who is charged with four gun-related felonies is to begin in February — nearly 2 1/2 years after his arrest.
The man has been charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
The Illinois State Patrol is investigating a crash Friday afternoon that left one person with serious injuries.
"I survived COVID, but my lungs had just deteriorated so badly," the man said. "It was get a transplant or die."
Police said the incident appears to have been an accident.
High School soccer fans brought flags from all over the world to the Rocky vs. UT game Tuesday.
An Aledo man was arrested Monday on a warrant for aggravated identity theft, identity theft and theft.
Davenport police have arrested three women described in court documents as being part of an organized theft ring that steals merchandise and then resells it for personal profit.