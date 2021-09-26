2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $120,000

The pride of ownership shows all over this fantastic 1-1/2 story charmer! As you walk up to the front door you can not help but feel at home. The living room, foyer and dining room feature engineered hardwood floors and original wood trim that all flow together though the custom arched walkways. The large eat in kitchen was updated in 2019 with new cabinets, backsplash, and appliances. The large bathroom was redone in 2020. Upstairs you find the relaxing office/den space along with both bedrooms. All still have the well cared for original hardwood floors. now to the fun part! venture back outside to your own private oasis! this includes patio, walkways, privacy fencing, fire pit, and awesome landscaping! All this along with a oversized 2 car garage with alley access can be yours! Don't delay, schedule your showing today!